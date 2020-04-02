No, you don’t have to be productive during a global pandemic

Day five of isolation: I stare blankly at my screen and read the same sentence for the sixth time. I still don’t know what it says. I look out of the window. Two minutes pass before I realise I’m still looking out of the window. I look back at my keyboard. Words don’t come. I look down at my chest. Still no bra. And with the way things are going, it’s looking less and less likely that I’ll be wearing one again in the next month.

During the first week of the coronavirus lockdown, I was so anxious and stressed that I could barely even read. My concentration vanished into thin air and took my drive and motivation with it. I was in a catatonic state, completely overwhelmed by constant news alerts of rising death tolls and increasingly strict social-distancing measures.