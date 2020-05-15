“My housemate isn’t social distancing properly. How do I talk to them about it?”

As anyone who has gone to a supermarket or park during the last seven weeks will know, keeping two metres apart from every single person outside is a near impossible feat, especially for those of us who live in cities. And while the thought of sitting in a park with a friend this weekend is appealing (especially for those of us without the luxury of outdoor space), how can we be sure that we’re two metres apart from everyone else? How can we maintain social distancing if everyone flocks to the parks for a picnic in the sun?

Following the new rules, talk of meeting up with people has obviously increased, and many of us are likely to be feeling under pressure to meet up with others this weekend. This is particularly difficult for those living with housemates who are either friends or people found on SpareRoom, and are unlikely to be making the decision to see other people as a unit.