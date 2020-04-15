“How Marie Kondo’s magical new book made me happier at work”

I have dozens (and dozens) of unread emails in my main work account. There are so many things saved on my desktop that the icons are now layered over each other. I have 27 tabs open on my internet browser. Despite the fact that I’m a freelancer with multiple clients, I have no dedicated place where I keep track of every deadline I have to meet.

In short, I’m a little bit of an organisational disaster when it comes to work.

This might be difficult to believe for anyone who knows me; I think I present like a person whose life is rigidly organised. But the truth is that I’m working week to week, only doing certain tasks when there is no other option.