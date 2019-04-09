It was a secret letter that convinced Esther something needed to change. The mother of three from north London was heartbroken to discover a note from her nine-year-old daughter saying that she was praying “to make her parents get a divorce”.

Having been stuck in a verbally abusive marriage for 17 years, the message tipped Esther over the edge. In truth, she had wanted out from day one; the marriage had been arranged by members of the Jewish community she lived in when she was 19, her future husband eight years older. They met just five times before they were engaged.

Yet she knew divorce wouldn’t be simple, and not only because, despite her working throughout the marriage, he controlled their finances; all the money she earned was stored in their joint account, which she was unable to access without his consent. At the time, Esther was an Orthodox Jew, part of the ultra-religious community documented in the Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams film Disobedience.