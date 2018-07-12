Has Meghan Markle broken royal protocol by speaking about abortion?

Of course, this is not the first time that Meghan has breached royal protocol: earlier this year, she wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement. She also dismissed years of tired old tradition and asked her mother, Doria Ragland, to play an important part in her wedding.

And, speaking at a London forum for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s charity, the Royal Foundation, in February 2018 – Meghan (who once branded Donald Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive”) proudly pledged to use her position in the spotlight to “shine a light” on women’s rights.

“I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean #MeToo and Time’s Up, and there is no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered, and people really helping to support them – men included,” she said.

“I mean, it makes such a tremendous difference. So… I guess we wait a couple of months and we can hit the ground running.”

At the time, Meghan said that she could not go into detail on what future work she would be doing, but added: “I certainly know how passionate I am, and Harry and I see the world so similarly in our approach of being very hands-on with things.”