According to research by Accenture, only 22% of us are willing to be open about our mental health at work, with 27% of us believing doing so would damage our career prospects. But when we spend an average of 3,507 days at work in a lifetime, it’s important to feel comfortable and accepted in the workplace – and that includes making sure both we and the people around us feel free to open up about mental health issues and seek help when necessary.

Maybe you’ve been struggling with mental ill health for a while, gradually feeling its effects taking hold of your confidence in your career. Maybe you’ve noticed that your company doesn’t support those around you who are dealing with mental health struggles, and you feel like it’s time to address this issue. Maybe you just want to learn more about what it feels like to struggle with your mental health at work.