Are you taking on too much emotional labour at work?

One of the most challenging jobs I’ve ever had was working as a bartender. I loved the job itself – the bar was set by the waterfront, I had amazing colleagues, and learning how to mix new cocktails was great.

Despite this, the work involved a huge amount of emotional labour on my part, and it took up a lot of energy. I had to have a smile pasted on my face for the whole of my 12 hour shifts, even if I was tired, or run down, or didn’t particularly feel like smiling. I had to outwardly be the best version of myself at all times, even while fishing soggy cigarette ends out of pint glasses at 2am.

The job had a lot of physical demands, but it was emotionally exhausting more than anything else.