This new study echoes a report from last year that suggested people who live near trees and green space are less likely to be obese, inactive or dependent on anti-depressants. According to researchers from the Institute for European Environmental Policy, being in nature can reduce allergies and increase our self-esteem and mental wellbeing. Hopefully this sort of research hints to property developers that green space is a sensible and integral part of urban living, and that perhaps we should protect our natural surroundings.

It should also be a sweet little reminder to anyone and everyone, whether you suffer from a mood disorder or not, to get out into the fresh air, breathe properly, look at the sky, appreciate the sounds and the smells of nature and the feeling of mud beneath your feet.

I know better than anyone that moving your body can be difficult when your brain is aching and your mood is low. But if you can muster the energy for a little walk among the trees, both science and I promise it’ll make you feel a little bit better than when you set out. It needn’t be an almighty hike through mountains – it could just be a meander through the park near your office at lunchtime, or a walk around your nearest common at the weekend with someone lovely. If London behaves, a little sun on your face is a brilliant addition, but even a grey sky will do.

Just look upward and move onwards, and see if it doesn’t shift something in your heart. Ditch the headphones for a bit, too: as much as I love listening to former One Direction members sing to me, the sounds of trees rustling and birds chirping and dogs barking is all part of the experience. Enjoy.