“How it feels to inherit a mental illness”

The word ‘antidepressants’ was part of my vocabulary before my age hit double digits. A number of adults in my family were long-term takers. From a young age, I knew what Prozac was and I can remember playing with the boxes of St John’s Wort tablets that were stacked by the telephone.

“All the females in our family are crazy,” my father always joked, even telling my serious boyfriends when I brought them home to meet my parents. It’s an interesting situation to grow up being told that depression runs in your family – especially the women.

If any kind of illness runs in your family you’ll know how it feels. You’re constantly looking for signs and you become hyper aware of the possible triggers. Will this break-up be the one that tips me over the edge? Will this setback be the one that releases the black dog into my garden?

Research shows that, although a range of contributing factors can lead to mental health issues, genetics are party to blame, alongside biochemical factors, personality style, long term stressors and traumatic events.