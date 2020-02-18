One of the most awful memories I have from my teenage years is sitting in front of a doctor, watching her features twist in disgust as I tried to explain the horrifying thoughts I was experiencing, and how much they were upsetting me. I was 15 years old.

Speaking up about mental health issues can be extremely difficult, so I strongly agree that we should be asking our friends and family if they are OK. And then asking again. But with one in four people in the UK suffering from mental health issues every year, it feels like it’s time for us to take a collective step further. To learn more about how to help beyond asking that first question, so that people who are in pain don’t feel as if they are a burden, or worse, a drain.