Catching feelings? Here’s how to protect yourself from others’ negative emotions

As my partner thrust another dismal Covid-19 headline in my face and reminded me yet again of all the reasons I had to panic in these uncertain times, I closed my eyes, inhaled and exhaled deeply and continued to munch my latest sourdough starter achievement. “No thanks,” I said as I turned my head away, doing my best to fend off the fear that was so quick to make its heavy presence known, like a stone in my stomach, threatening to ruin my breakfast and the day ahead.

My partner suffers from pretty bad anxiety at the best of times, so I’m used to finding some sense of equilibrium in the face of his emotional distress. We’ve been together for 10 years and, if I hadn’t learned how to untangle my own emotional responses from his, my mental wellbeing would be in poor shape. Particularly now.