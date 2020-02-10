How to talk to your manager about your mental health

Mental ill health is still more of a taboo than physical ill health, and there seems to be a misconception that we should be able to push down our feelings and get on with the task at hand – in fact, 84% of people would continue going to work when struggling with their mental health, compared to just 58% of people who would continue going to work when struggling with a physical problem. This needs to change.

“If you were in the workplace suffering from migraines you would feel much more confident approaching a manger to say you need a break, and we want people to feel the same way about mental health,” Faye McGuinness, head of workplace wellbeing programmes at Mind, tells Stylist.

McGuinness adds that part of the solution to the issue lies in employers creating a working culture that would support people opening up about their mental health issues.

“First and foremost, it goes back to the culture that’s been created in the organisation,” she says. “It’s important to recognise that people will have mental health problems and to provide them with the right support.”

Ultimately, she says: “For someone to speak about their mental health, they have to be working in a culture where they feel able to do so.”