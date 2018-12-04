Michelle Obama speaks openly about living with impostor syndrome

When it comes to the women we look up to, Michelle Obama is right up there at the top.

The former First Lady inspired us to fight for change and believe in a better world throughout her eight years at the White House, during which she launched global initiatives such as Let Girls Learn, added a touch of cool to pretty much everything she did and always seemed to have an empowering quote to hand.

And she has continued to make us do mini fist punches of joy since leaving the White House, too, especially with the publication of her first memoir, Becoming, last month.