50 years on from the Miss World protests, has anything really changed?

In 2019, a survey from the Mental Health Foundation found that one in five UK adults has felt shame because of their body image in the last year, while one in eight adults has had suicidal thoughts because of body image concerns.

The quickest of scans of TV schedules, magazines and social media provide many reasons for this. Certain magazines print photographs of women who look fine to me, but I’m wrong, and the great sins of armpit bulge or camel toe are circled in red to help me to see the ‘truth’. Instagram filters and YouTube tutorials on finding your best angles mean we can present an ideal image to the world, breeding a comparison culture in which we repeatedly compare ourselves to others seemingly perfect lives on social media – and find ourselves falling short.

The shocking extent of comparison culture was recently revealed in new research from Stylist, which found 39% of readers compare themselves with women they think look pristine without effort, and 58% of women believe social media has changed how others view them and how they view others.