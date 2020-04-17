How to budget during the crisis, and 3 other finance questions

In short, I’ve managed to save quite a bit of money during lockdown, and I’m not the only one. A new YouGov poll found that 61% of us are spending less money than before, which could be a glimmer of good news amongst all the bad.

Stylist’s Megan Murray has also managed to make some savings during the lockdown. “I’m absolutely terrible with money, and specifically saving. I just don’t have that thing in my brain that says ‘don’t buy that, you don’t have the money’,” she says. “I like shiny things, and if there’s any possible way I can wangle it so that I can buy something pretty, I will. If I’m at a restaurant and there’s a dish I like but it’s pricey, I’ll spend the last of my bank account to have it. So lockdown has been BRILLIANT for me and my bank account.

“I’m not overly excited about buying nice clothes because there’s nowhere to wear them and I can’t go out to socialise, so my outgoings have decreased massively. I’m also saving £500 a month on my train fare, which I’ve put directly into savings, along with another couple hundred from my wages.”