When NASA announced its first team of astronauts, dubbed the Mercury 7, in 1959, over 200 members of the media attended the press conference. These seven men were the latest weapon against the Soviets as the Cold War raged on. In the looming threat of catastrophe and Communism, America had found its most convincing arsenal: smiling white men under the age of 40, engineers and test pilots, and most importantly “family men”.

Nothing confirmed these men’s status as brave and good pioneers of America’s final frontier like their wives. Overnight Rene Carpenter, Trudy Cooper, Annie Glenn, Betty Grissom, Jo Schirra, Louise Shepard and Marge Slayton became the WAGS of their day. Life magazine profiled them, they were invited to tea with Jackie Kennedy, and their hair, make-up and clothes were studiously observed. These women epitomised the era’s notion of the ideal housewife – doting, domestic, loyal, prim, proper, smiling. Their husbands were made of ”the Right Stuff”, as Tom Wolfe famously coined that year, and so were they.