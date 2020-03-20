“What I learned from two years of joint therapy with my mum”

If you’d have told me two years ago that I’d be discussing Mother’s Day gifts with my brother this year, I would have sneered at you with derision, shut the conversation down and told you I’d never celebrate this day again.

I didn’t think I could have a fully-functioning relationship with the woman who brought me into this world after a series of family tragedies and revelations brought havoc into our lives. But turning to therapy seems to have saved us. It’s opened up our relationship, which was shrouded in resentment and mystery, and bridged the chasm between us that I once thought was too vast and too wide to ever heal. And finally I know more about who my mother is.

Mum and I embarked on joint therapy around two years ago, when the foundations of our relationship lay in ruins. My dad – and mum’s husband of more than 20 years – had passed away in 2015, and both of us were grieving in very similar, but very separate, ways. We were united in a grief that was long and arduous, like wading through the unending waters of a dark swamp, but we couldn’t help each other through it.