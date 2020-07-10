For some, lockdown has deepened a love for our local area. Dreaming of a pint at our favourite pub or exploring the nearest green spaces has given us an opportunity to experience our cities in a whole new light. But for others, being confined to our homes has forced a rapid revaluation of city life.

With experts predicting that remote work could continue long after lockdown ends, some are starting to weigh up the benefits of forking out extortionate rent to work in a box room in a city that was unrecognisable during lockdown and, even as businesses re-open and glimmers of normality are starting to appear, doesn’t boast the same benefits many live there to experience.