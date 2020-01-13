Ben Field was sentenced to life in prison in October 2019 for the murder of Peter Farquhar. Field, 28, had duped Farquhar, 69, into believing he was in love with him in order to convince him to change his will. The pair lived together in Buckingham and had undergone a betrothal ceremony to show their love, with university lecturer Farquhar dedicating his third book to Field, and Field giving the eulogy at his funeral.

During the trial, it emerged that Field had launched a gaslighting campaign against Farquhar to make him question his sanity, while lacing his food with drugs and putting high-strength alcohol in his drinks. On the night he died in 2015, Field had suffocated him, leaving a bottle of whisky in his room to make it look like a suicide or an accidental death.

No one suspected Field of murder until two years later, when he was arrested and accused of plotting to kill Farquhar’s neighour, 83-year-old Ann Moore-Martin. The police started investigating Field, and he was arrested for Farquhar’s murder a few months later.