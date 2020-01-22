Why I had to cut my dad out of my life for my mental health

I decided I didn’t want him at my wedding, scheduled for the next year. I let the groomsmen know to eject him if they saw him: they didn’t. I hadn’t expected him to try and attend in any case; all I’d heard were vague murmurings on the family grapevine that he was upset not to be walking me down the aisle, but he hadn’t even thought to speak to me himself about it. I didn’t even tell him not to attend, it was like we just had an unspoken agreement. After that, I blocked him on Facebook and stopped answering his calls (which were few and far between, anyway).

He moved abroad and I didn’t hear from him until I had a sudden bereavement when I was 25. He started calling and texting me and others close to me to try and get in contact, using my loss to try to engineer a meet as he was back in the UK for a week. I think the shock of having someone taken away makes people reassess things, and I had a lot of pressure from well-meaning relatives peddling clichés like ‘he’s still your dad’ to try and get me to give him another chance.