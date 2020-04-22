Many Hasids live in New York state, in areas like Kiryas Joel, where Vizel grew up. But there are also communities here in the UK, in east London, Manchester and Gateshead, and the high birth rate means that numbers are rising. At the last census, almost 4,000 Jews said their main language was Yiddish.

Generally speaking, Hasids keep a low profile. They are born into the community, and relatively few leave – not least because religious leaders will go to great lengths to stop them, and because they lack education, surviving ‘outside’ can be an impossible task.

But against all odds, some do manage to leave, as Netflix’s hit series Unorthodox makes clear. Based on a memoir by fellow New Yorker Deborah Feldman, the show follows a woman, Esty, as she embarks on a secular life in Berlin after a difficult marriage. Leaving the community is no easy decision for her, both emotionally and practically; meanwhile, Esty’s husband chases after her to force her to return.