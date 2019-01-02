Why it’s high time we ditched the concept of ‘new year, new you’

There is something crisp and inviting about the blank slate of a year as yet unwritten.

Like a lot of us, I used to view January as a chance to hit the reset button on my life. It was a way to leave behind anything bad that had happened the year before, and start again from scratch.

As an inveterate diary keeper, I’d also start a new notebook with a brief summary of how I felt (usually hungover) and a list of what I wanted to do/not do in the new year, in order to transform me into my best possible self.

One year, it was a wish for romance, to meet someone far removed from the cretins of the previous year. Another year, I decided to quit drinking because I was fed up of yo-yoing between Having The Best Time Ever and The Fear.