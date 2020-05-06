Meet one of the NHS heroes from Channel 4’s Fighting To Save Our Lives

I’ve wanted to be a nurse for as long as I can remember. My gran became unwell when I was a teenager and I visited her a lot in hospital and between different care homes. The nurses showed her so much care and compassion, and I saw first-hand how much of a difference it makes to have someone there to hold your loved one’s hand and spend a bit of time with them.

My gran unfortunately passed away when I was 18. It was then that I became even more determined to pursue a career in nursing. I knew I’d be able to care for someone when they needed it the most and was motivated by the care I’d watched her receive.