There was one case that sticks with me: an elderly lady had been there for quite a while, the doctor said she was dying and we rang the family to say she wouldn’t make it through the night. It was very difficult, she had been with us for a few months – she was a lovely, independent lady. I’m not sure what happened but… she made it through and a month later she went home. That proved to me that everything we had done was worthwhile. You grasp for those little positives.

But now, HEE has quietly announced on social media that by 31 July, it is going to pull the funding for student nurse contracts – it is now up to the NHS Trusts to pay. Luckily, for me, I think my Trust will pay until I finish my placement. But other people I know have been told that, as soon as they finish their hours, they will be asked to leave. This is because many Trusts are in debt and cannot afford to pay. That means the students will be able to finish the placement but will not continue with band four until September. This leaves about a month of sudden unemployment, and I know a lot of people who have taken out tenancies or bought a car because they’ve been promised this financial income.