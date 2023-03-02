“They know so much about me”: Gossip forums are bigger and more dangerous than ever
Caroline Calloway has opened up about a nasty subreddit devoted to her. Tattle Life, meanwhile, remains active despite calls for it to be shutdown.
From Jane Austen’s Mrs Bennet to the cult classic Gossip Girl, it’s fair to say that we, as humans, are fascinated with the juicy details of other people’s lives. But when does it go too far? Of late, a new breed of anonymous online forums dedicated to dissecting the lives of public figures and influencers has many people asking that very question.
“Unbearably entitled and a little bit stupid,” reads one of the forum titles dedicated to an influencer on the gossip site Tattle Life, which launched in 2018 and currently racks up millions of views. “Frozen face and too much bling, but finally she’s got the ring!” reads another. There are over 37,000 threads on Tattle Life, many with similarly nasty titles – and even nastier comments – where, behind the cloak of anonymity (anyone can register and create an anonymous account) people with an online following become targets for vicious rumours and harassment.
Trolls have reportedly contacted brands their targets work with in an attempt to sabotage commercial deals and have even reported them to social services for unfounded complaints about their parenting.
Reddit, meanwhile, along with smaller sites such as Kiwi Farms and Guru Gossiper, has a thriving gossip culture; just look at r/Blogsnark, one such subreddit dedicated to ‘snarking at’ (or making fun of) bloggers and influencers, usually with a vicious undertone, as they anatomise the lives of anyone with a following. Take, for example, Caroline Calloway, the Instagram influencer who first built her following by posting pictures and long captions documenting her seemingly glamorous lifestyle at Cambridge University back in 2012, who has since become the centre of a 15,000-strong subreddit dedicated to gossiping about her.
For those who don’t know, Calloway was accused of scamming her followers by selling tickets to a series of workshops in 2019 that were then cancelled or postponed (an identity she’s since playfully adopted; her forthcoming self-published book is set to be called Scammer). Nicknamed the ‘one-woman Fyre Festival’, she’s also faced criticism for backing out of a book deal and buying followers in order to attract publishers. While some criticism of the way she has conducted herself online may be justified, the ferocity with which she is spoken about on the site is troubling.
The r/SmolBeanSnark subreddit highlights Calloway’s every move. And it’s scary. “They know so much about me,” Calloway says in a new Vice documentary, in which she attempts to get in contact with the people at the root of the group. “Their attacks are so personalised.” The trolls pick apart her every move, detailing the addresses of everywhere she’s ever lived, even the floorplan of her apartment. “I don’t think they’ll ever understand that I’m human.”
Similarly, Jordan Foster, a running influencer with 24,000 Instagram followers – formerly known as Project Marathon Girl – came across Tattle Life in 2021 after someone she followed posted a petition to close down the site. “I’d never heard of it before, and looking back now, I wish I never went on the website,” she says. “I went on out of curiosity, clicked on the ‘Instagrammers forum’ page, saw my name and a thread that, at the time, had around 20-odd pages. As soon as I saw it, I felt sick.”
That thread now has over 50 pages filled with hateful comments. “There are some really horrible, personal things written on there about me – talking about my relationship with my daughter’s father, how much I was running and what I looked like,” she says.
“This woman really is insufferable,” reads one comment. “I’ve never known anyone have so much help with a baby and moan so much,” says another. “She is portraying herself as a completely self-absorbed twat and a terrible mum,” they continue.
“The people on there do not like me,” Foster says. “They twist the truth to fit whatever narrative they want. But the worst comments were about how I was as a mum. They’d built up this whole narrative about how I was a rubbish mum and I didn’t care about my daughter – I only cared about being skinny and running. It was just awful.”
The paranoia then started to creep in. “It really does affect you – I then started thinking, does everyone think this about me? And because it’s anonymous, I had no idea who these people were. It really took me to a dark place. I didn’t trust anyone. I didn’t want to be present on Instagram. And I made the mistake of putting on social media that I’d become aware of this site and how much it had hurt and upset me. But that just made it worse. They knew that they were getting to me and it added more fuel to the fire.”
Of course, there are ‘rules’. Hit the register button on Tattle Life and you’ll see a whole host of rules and regulations pop up, including things like; “Keep it on tattle, and don’t encourage any behaviour that could be seen as harassment.” Reddit, similarly, has guidelines for users: “Remember the human. Reddit is a place for creating community and belonging, not for attacking marginalised or vulnerable groups of people,” reads one.
But while some of the content may be offensive and harmful, it’s not illegal. “I genuinely don’t think the people who use Tattle think they’re doing anything wrong – they just see it as harmless gossip,” says Foster “But apart from the few seconds they post on Instagram, you don’t know what’s going on in someone’s life – seeing comments like that can be enough to tip you over the edge.”
There have been several attempts to take down Tattle Life. A petition to close the site, launched in 2019 has been signed by over 68,000 people and is still receiving signatures daily. In the summer of 2021, influencer Em Sheldon also gave evidence before a parliamentary committee, calling for the site to be taken down. Meanwhile, Instagram has removed links to Tattle Life after users complained about the forum’s content, stating that it was against its policies to promote or glorify bullying or harassment.
Yet despite these attempts, Tattle Life – and other sites like it – continue to exist and cause harm. “Anybody can be targeted and have a thread set up about them,” adds Foster. “If it hasn’t already happened, someone is going to take their own life because of forums like Tattle, Reddit and all the others, because they won’t be able to cope with the stuff that’s been said.”
In the Vice documentary, Calloway tackles her trollers head-on by calling one of the most prolific posters in the forum – the president of the subreddit. And they’re embarrassed – admitting they said some “not nice things” which they regret. “I don’t want your mental health to be suffering this much,” they tell Calloway – as if, only now, they see her as a real person.
And so, while it’s unlikely the hunger for gossip will end any time soon, perhaps Calloway has shown us that we can expect more push-back, more lawsuits and more accountability in the future. Because ‘spilling the tea’ – even in an anonymous digital space – does in fact have real-world consequences.
Images: Getty