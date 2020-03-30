How to curb your spending if lockdown has you shopping for unnecessary things

About an hour had passed between the first ministerial briefing on the coronavirus and my purchase of a pair of 12kg kettlebells. I had put off buying anything that I wouldn’t still need in post-pandemic times, but surely I’d have use for a kettlebell, right?

The next day, although most commercial gyms were still open, I was starting to feel some mild symptoms – anosmia and full-on body fatigue – so I started to social distance and self-isolate. I’d talked to my science journalist sister Priya, who is in a much more restrictive lockdown in Spain, so I knew it was only a matter of time before the gyms were closed down altogether.

Not to throw shade on home workouts, but as a competitive amateur powerlifter, I had begun to wonder what the hell I would do without access to proper weights. Would I lose my muscle mass? Sure, it’s a bit hashtag boohoo, but with weightlifting playing such a massive role in maintaining my mental health, I started to worry that I’d lose my mind while staying indoors.