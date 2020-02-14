This is how you can help end tampon tax, once and for all

Back in 2014, I started a petition against the ‘luxury’ tax rate we pay on period products, including tampons and sanitary pads.

Before then, many (including me!) had never heard of the tampon tax. Yet for over 50 years we have been paying tax on period products.

That’s right: in 1973, a 17.5% tampon tax rate was introduced. Today, we still pay tax on period products, albeit at a reduced rate of 5% thanks to hero MP, Dawn Primarolo, who successfully campaigned to lessen the tax in 2001.