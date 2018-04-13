A gynaecologist answers our most common sex questions

If you feel that you didn’t quite learn everything you needed to know about sex and your anatomy in school, you’re not alone. New research from Canesten finds that three quarters of women in the UK weren’t taught about intimate health conditions when they were growing up, while 44% of women are still unable to identify abnormal changes to their intimate areas, such as a change in discharge.

With this in mind we’ve asked Harley Street Gynaecologist, Tania Adib, to answer 10 of our most common questions about sex and our vaginas. Read on to find out everything you might need to know.

What is vaginal discharge?

Discharge is part of the vagina’s cleaning process, and a healthy amount is normal. However, many women have complexes about discharge, as it makes them feel uncomfortable, dirty and lacking in confidence. Women need to understand that a discharge is usually very healthy.

Changes in discharge may indicate an intimate health condition. Thrush manifests itself as thick, white curd-like discharge which causes itching and discomfort.

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), on the other hand, smells distinctly unpleasant, and has a fishy odour. The discharge is thin and watery and sometimes grey, and there’ll also be itching and burning when you go to the loo. Using Canestest Self-Test for Vaginal Infections can give you an answer in 10 seconds to help you determine if you’re suffering with thrush or BV.