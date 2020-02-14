And all I did was dabble, to begin with. Most of the plants in my house have come from the same two aloe veras my Nan potted up and gave me for my 27th birthday. I had just moved into a shared flat I was struggling to make into a home, feeling rather lost — and whether it was her intention or not, looking after these little succulents made me feel a little bit more connected to the place I was sleeping. So, I put them on my windowsill and watered them when their soil was dry, and took away leaves when they died. And they just sat there, as most plants do, not growing much, not doing anything new. But I wasn’t bothered; I enjoyed the ritual of looking after them, just making sure they stayed alive.

Then one day at the beginning of summer they both started to grow reedy stems which shot right up towards the window, and a little while later, both of those stems became covered in light pink flowers. I didn’t even know that they did flower, but there was my room, the room I didn’t really care for, in full bloom. I had never expected these hardy, spiky, sprouting things to produce something so beautiful — and partly because I had taken care of them.