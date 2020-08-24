There is a growing number of women who, despite finding the pandemic anxiety-inducing, have also found working from home to become somewhat of a relief; particularly women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

PMDD is “a particularly severe form of premenstrual syndrome,” explains Kate Sang, professor of Gender and Employment studies at Heriot-Watt University. Estimates of how prevalent health condition is varies considerably, but she tells Stylist that “Research evidence suggests that those with PMDD may be misdiagnosed with another condition such as depression,”

According to the NHS, most women will experience some PMS symptoms during their lifetime but for the most part, it is manageable. Nothing that some painkillers and a hot water bottle can’t fix. However, for 2-10% of women of reproductive age, their experience of PMS is far more intense.