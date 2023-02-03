A key thing to understand about apologising is that apologies can perform different functions at different times, explains Dr Tara Quinn-Carillo, a British Psychological Society chartered psychologist.

“People might apologise to acknowledge wrongdoing or they might apologise to simply appease the other party,” she says. “Apologising is not always about correcting an action or behaviour; it can also be about maintaining relationships between two parties or saving face.”

And there are many reasons why some people might find it harder than others to apologise, says Dr Quinn-Carillo.

“Some people may struggle with empathy and might struggle to see how their behaviour affects others,” she says. “Some people may have elements of narcissism and their own self-importance may mean they struggle to take ownership of their own behaviour and might instead apportion blame elsewhere.”

Fear of repercussions, our own vulnerability, and how much we value the other parties involved may also play a part, as will our own personal histories and anxieties about how others perceive us.

And in the case of powerful people such as politicians, Dr Quinn-Cirillo says there is research that shows not apologising is sometimes associated with power and control.

Conversely, she says: “Apologising can be associated with vulnerability and showing emotions, which historically have been seen as negative attributes for many in positions of power.”