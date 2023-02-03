Why don’t politicians ever apologise? The behavioural psychology of (not) saying sorry
How many times do you remember a politician saying sorry? Us neither. Ahead, Eve Livingston explores why this is such a common trait among people in power, and whether behavioural redemption is a real possibility.
When Nadhim Zahawi, Conservative party chairman and government minister, was sacked last week after an investigation found he had broken the ministerial code, there was one thing notably missing from his departing letter.
Among celebrations of his record in office and criticisms of the journalists who scrutinised him, there was no apology to voters over his failure to declare an HMRC fine he received in a multimillion-pound tax dispute.
Most of us will never mess up on such a big scale in our lives, and yet we still spend our days apologising for all manner of things, whether or not they’re even our fault. So what is it that makes powerful people so different and why, for high-profile politicians, does sorry seem to be the hardest word?
The psychology of apologising
A key thing to understand about apologising is that apologies can perform different functions at different times, explains Dr Tara Quinn-Carillo, a British Psychological Society chartered psychologist.
“People might apologise to acknowledge wrongdoing or they might apologise to simply appease the other party,” she says. “Apologising is not always about correcting an action or behaviour; it can also be about maintaining relationships between two parties or saving face.”
And there are many reasons why some people might find it harder than others to apologise, says Dr Quinn-Carillo.
“Some people may struggle with empathy and might struggle to see how their behaviour affects others,” she says. “Some people may have elements of narcissism and their own self-importance may mean they struggle to take ownership of their own behaviour and might instead apportion blame elsewhere.”
Fear of repercussions, our own vulnerability, and how much we value the other parties involved may also play a part, as will our own personal histories and anxieties about how others perceive us.
And in the case of powerful people such as politicians, Dr Quinn-Cirillo says there is research that shows not apologising is sometimes associated with power and control.
Conversely, she says: “Apologising can be associated with vulnerability and showing emotions, which historically have been seen as negative attributes for many in positions of power.”
Political apologies
Zahawi isn’t the first politician to have failed to apologise properly for his wrongdoing, and he probably won’t be the last. Former health secretary Matt Hancock, for example, refused to apologise to the families of people who died in care homes during the Covid-19 outbreak. Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, faced a string of scandals during his time in office but rarely took full accountability for any of them. So are there other factors beyond our individual psychology?
According to Nicholas Allen, professor of politics at Royal Holloway University in London, our political culture might play an important part too. As well as a total failure to apologise, he points out, many politicians also offer a ‘non-apology’, where they try to downplay their failings or paint themselves as a victim — think Matt Hancock grovelling to his I’m A Celebrity campmates about having fallen in love when he had an affair with a colleague during the pandemic.
“Full apologies shine a spotlight on politicians’ failings in the minds of political friends and foes alike, and may undermine their reputation for competence and suitability for holding public office,” he points out. “A politician who admits to being a crook can generally wave goodbye to a political career.”
And while studies of politicians’ behaviour in other countries also show a reluctance to apologise, says Professor Allen, there are certain features of the UK system which might encourage or exacerbate this behaviour.
“These include the tradition of adversarial politics, the centralisation of power in Westminster and an antagonistic relationship between politicians and journalists,” he says. “All these factors arguably increase the likely costs that come with making full apologies.”
Can we learn to apologise?
As for whether things can ever change, this is certainly possible on an individual level for those of us who struggle with apologies, says Dr Quinn-Cirillo.
“Remember we are all human — we make mistakes and we get it wrong. If we recognise that, it can become easier to apologise,” she says.
“Making room for and embracing uncomfortable feelings will also make it easier to own our behaviours. Practise by trying with close friends and family a little more often. If apologising face-to-face is difficult, try a letter or message to begin with.”
It’s also important to reflect honestly on our own values, says Dr Quinn-Cirillo, and consider whether we value saving face or status over how we treat other people.
But for politicians practised in the non-apology, says Professor Allen, change might not be so forthcoming.
“It would probably help if politicians and journalists changed their mindsets around mistakes, if not wrongdoing, and if voters consistently punished wrongdoing at the ballot box,” he says.
“But politicians have probably always tended to avoid making full apologies when they can. I fear that’s unlikely to change any time soon.”
Images: Getty