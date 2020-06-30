“Why I’m rejecting the ‘strong black woman’ narrative”

Last summer, during one of those gloriously warm bank holiday weekends, I decided to travel to Berlin to see my childhood best friend. We went for lunch and while we were sitting there, taking photos for posterity (and also for Instagram) her friend, who we’ll call Pat for the sake of this article, turned to me and said, “You’re such a powerful woman, Dahaba”.

How peculiar, I remember thinking. What’s so powerful about taking a photo for the ‘gram?

I decided to seek clarification. “What do you mean, Pat?” I asked her, but she just shook her head and told me it was my energy.

It wasn’t until a few days later that I realised what she may have meant.