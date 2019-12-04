“No, being pregnant at Christmas does not mean my body becomes public property”

It started, as things so often do at this time of year, in the pub. “Not for you I hope!” smiled the landlord of my local, clocking my ‘Baby on Board’ badge as I paid for three mulled wines. They weren’t for me, as it happens. But what if one of them had been? What business was it of his? In the moment I was too stunned to reply, instead offering a pathetic people-pleasing smile and taking the drinks to my friends. I couldn’t understand why he felt entitled to comment, and later wondered if bartenders the land over would be policing me for the duration of my pregnancy.

The next time it happened, while I was buying my morning flat white, completely blindsided me. “Do you mean decaf?” asked the young, male barista. It took me a second to realise what he meant; that I shouldn’t be having caffeine. I’d read up on the advice around this (as well as scare stories about the toxicity of the decaffeinating process) but because I was battling the dual first trimester gifts of near-constant nausea and extreme fatigue, I was clinging to coffee like a life raft. I absolutely did not mean decaf.

My subsequent back and forth with the barista – during which my pregnancy hormones surged – was not my finest moment. Yet again I was left questioning how it was that people, in these cases men, felt it was acceptable to comment on a woman’s choices just because she was now carrying a child.