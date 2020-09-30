Let’s face facts: nobody is feeling 100% at the moment. Indeed, a straw poll of my nearest and dearest has revealed that they’re finding themselves more irritable, more easily overwhelmed, and more prone to making mistakes than ever before.

When I asked them to describe their current emotional state, there was one word that cropped up more than any other: “meh.” As in, yes, the verbal equivalent of a shrug of the shoulders.

So what’s going on? Well, a viral Facebook post from Revelatori – an artist who has become popular on social media thanks to their drawings about life and mental health – has served up a pretty compelling theory.