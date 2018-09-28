This is why it’s harder than ever to forget about an ex

There are 21 people in my WhatsApp archive; it is a store for conversations that are effectively dead, for people I don’t want to speak to, for people I can’t speak to, but thanks to the magic of technology, people that are still undeniably there.

Some of them are people I dated. It didn’t work out and we don’t keep in touch. There are also groups I’ve left and friends I’ve muted. I still look at them sometimes, if I’ve let my mind wander to that person.

I’ve never really considered deleting these conversations because archiving always seemed to be the most practical solution. It feels good to have the power to refer back to them whenever I want – if only to prove to myself how much of a dick that person was.

Of course, it can be hard when it comes to, say, past relationships. It’s difficult when there is a record of a past love, dating back to those heady days when all we did was talk and take pictures - when every bad word was, as yet unsaid, and every crushing deed, undone. I have driven myself half spare scrolling and scrolling, reading every intimate exchange or trying to pinpoint the moments when it went wrong – just remembering, remembering, remembering. The relationship is over, but I can’t forget, and maybe I don’t want to.