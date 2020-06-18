“I met Elaine, and she asked me what I wanted to do, if I’d like to go anywhere specifically that evening, and I said I’d like to go to Gateways. And she’d never been, and so she said ‘OK’. She thought she knew where it was, down the King’s Road, and so we got dressed up. In those days I think I had a fur jacket, and a large handbag! We got in the taxi and we didn’t want to ask for Gateways, so we said, ‘can you take us down the King’s Road?’”

I’m listening to the voices of Elaine and Lynn, a couple who first met nearly four decades ago through Switchboard, a national LGBTQ+ helpline for anyone wanting to talk about gender identity and sexuality. Their heartwarming story is part of The Log Books, a podcast which centres around handwritten log book entries made by the volunteers who staffed the phones, beginning from when it started life from a tiny office in the basement below a socialist bookshop in King’s Cross in 1974.