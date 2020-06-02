Aside from writing about race, gender and popular culture, I am a development executive for a respected television production company. Our company is small – there are six of us in total and we’re split equally along gender lines. I’m the only black person in our core team and the rest of my colleagues are white. Yet, I am comfortable in my role because I have never needed to be anything other than my authentic, black woman self in this space. Meaning, I didn’t have to change my hair or the way I speak to find employment there.

When I started my job four years ago, I was welcomed into an environment that encourages hearty discussions. No topics are off the table. We speak about race and gender, and space is made for any of us to agree or disagree. We learn and unlearn ideas without the fear that our jobs might be affected. While we are respectful and thoughtful about what we say, my colleagues are not caricature white saviours who do no wrong in the same way that I am not a ‘Magical Negro’ with all the right answers. When mistakes are made, we talk until we come to a common understanding, apologies are made and then we work on a plan of action for how to do better in the future.