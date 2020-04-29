“Now more than ever, Ramadan is giving me a chance to reflect on what’s important to me”

Growing up in Northern Ireland in the 90s was anything but multicultural. The idea of someone understanding my race or religion was as likely as my parents allowing me to wear a bikini; it was always going to be a hard sell.

This meant that my relationship with my religion has always been complicated. I remember feeling held back from all the things I wasn’t allowed to do and trying to justify it by telling myself I had a deeper connection with God.

I also remember, from the ages of four to 12, sitting in the library next to the assembly hall where I was granted “free time” while the other children attended assemblies that began with the Lord’s prayer. I was able to listen through the thinly paned glass doors, and soon I could recite the prayer along with the other children – but always under my breath as it felt like my biggest secret. This was probably my first experience of hiding my belief in the God I was told to believe in.