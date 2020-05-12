These beautiful illustrations show what Ramadan looks like during coronavirus

Being a young British Muslim in the UK is a privilege – I get a taste of both cultures. However, it still comes with its challenges, whether that’s finding a balance between both worlds, or facing ignorance and struggling to find acceptance.

These experiences have shaped who I am and what I stand for. Throughout the years I have grown to accept, love and appreciate who I truly am and that is why the month of Ramadan is so important to me.

Ramadan is also one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar. It’s a time to reflect and give back, and it gives me a chance to make a deeper connection with my faith on a spiritual and religious level. It also brings about a lovely sense of community and family, which is really trying in these current circumstances.