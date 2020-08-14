Weeks later, the whole world went into lockdown. People started to navigate a new normal. For me, life was weird but manageable. That soon changed when I received a letter asking if I would come to the hospital “accompanied by one person” to review my colposcopy results.

By this point, I was more concerned about going into a hospital because of coronavirus, as opposed to discussing any results. I even suggested to my husband that I miss the appointment – nothing was bigger than Covid-19, right?

In the end, we drove to the hospital and, after a long wait, I was told the unimaginable: “Your results came back, you have cervical cancer”.

Cliché as it is, I stopped listening from that moment: my whole world went black, I really felt the physical pain of heartbreak. I was now faced with the other big C and I felt lost.

With no way of anyone knowing the staging of the disease, I couldn’t determine if I was at death’s door or not; it was devastating, my husband was silent with shock. They kept using words like “radical hysterectomy” – this stayed with me as, although I’m not ready for kids, the thought of that choice being taken away from me without my consent just tortured me.