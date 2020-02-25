I’m sat next to Matt at my best friend’s wedding and the bride’s sister Kate comes over and sits next to us. She’s a surgeon, looks like Natalie Portman and drunkenly asks if we know anyone we can set her up with.

My friend Abby suggests her friend Steven. I clumsily ask why Steven isn’t married and Kate jokingly slurs: “You judgemental crow in your average sexless marriage, asking why someone is single. Brilliant people are single. I am single.”

She is right, even if she herself is being equally judgemental. I apologise and Kate stumbles away, leaving me to question if my marriage is average. And if I am a crow.