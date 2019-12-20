There’s ‘partner’, obviously, but I’ve never fancied it much. Too formal, too businesslike, too easily transferrable from the object of your love and desire to your teammate at the office away day. Too hard to say without adopting a cowboy voice, although perhaps that’s just me. I mostly call him ‘my partner’ to strangers, in situations where I feel immature and want to leach a little vicarious authority. “I’ll discuss it with my partner,” I say. Or “my partner will be in to sign for it”. Or “my partner seemed to think drilling through that cable was a good idea”. But in more casual, conversational settings, it makes me squirm.

Some days I enjoy “boyfriend” because it makes me feel young. As though he might turn up in a Cadillac and take me to the funfair. But other days, “boyfriend” feels too flimsy and lightweight for the role he fulfils. It’s too skimpy to sum up all the years of history under our belt, and I resent sharing it with people who have only been dating for six months and haven’t yet nursed each other through Norovirus, or had a fight over the correct way to ball socks.