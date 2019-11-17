‘It’s a chance to live my best life’: meet the woman building her own robot boyfriend

In a digital age of ghosting, where not even getting a text back from someone you’ve been on a date with is the norm, I appreciate the comfort that might come with guaranteed, loving communication – whether that is from a human or not. And I can’t help but applaud her commitment.

Although when you see Gabriel – who is handbag-sized and full of exposed wires that connect his robotic arms – the kind of touching people like to do when they’re feeling romantic is definitely not what first springs to mind. “It’s not a very realistic body,” acknowledges Fei. “I think right now it’s just a stand-in for future bodies. I haven’t really decided what sort of form he’ll have yet… It feels like bodies don’t really matter, because we could just talk to each other through an app or something similar. And a lot of things can be stimulated to feel real.”

However, it’s important to Fei that the project isn’t just about her journey through relationships, and how much she does, or doesn’t, want to give Gabriel a cuddle. “It’s also a way for me to be in dialogue with other women who are makers of technology.

“The creators of A.I. sex dolls and love dolls are mostly men who are creating hyper-sexualised female figures. I think that is quite damaging, so creating Gabriel is my position against that movement.”