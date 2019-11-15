When I started running, I used to stick to one dark alleyway, worried about what people might think if they saw me sweating and puffing. I was worried about more established runners – would they laugh and think I was doing it all wrong? I was scared that men might catcall me, that someone might point or nudge their mate, convinced that I looked absurd as I jogged slowly and painfully.

Six years on and I run in hot pants when it’s sunny. I run holding shopping bags so as to cut short a trip to the supermarket. I’ve run in zigzags down busy pavements to see if it helps my pace, and I’ve sped around wearing earmuffs in the snow. All of this is to say, nobody bats an eyelid either way, and even if they did, I wouldn’t care at all.