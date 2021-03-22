Changing the criminal justice system

Most experts acknowledge that introducing new laws isn’t enough to tackle misogynistic violence and harassment. We also have to address how existing laws are interpreted and enforced by the criminal justice system.

“I do think we should look at legislation, specifically criminalising street harassment and sexual abuse in public spaces,” says Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project. “But I don’t think that legislation will work unless we have a functional system where women can use it. That means a police force that is fit for purpose, that women – particularly women of colour, sex workers and trans women – feel comfortable reporting to.”

Currently, it’s clear that this vision of the police force and criminal justice system does not exist. “The criminal justice system is close to collapse,” says Debaleena Dasgupta, a solicitor at the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ), which recently took the CPS to court over its failure to prosecute rape cases. “Years of cuts have led to deeper problems, one of which is unacceptable delay. The few cases which even get to court can take several years to do so.”

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that fewer than one in six women in England and Wales report crimes of sexual assault to the police, and that adults of Black and mixed ethnicity are more likely to experience sexual assault. Dasgupta notes that Black and Asian women and those from other minority ethnic backgrounds will often have a very different experience of the criminal justice system to white women.

“The misogyny they deal with is aggravated by racism and xenophobia, [and] nothing is being done by the state to address this issue,” she says.