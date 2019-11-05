“The first Saturn return happens when we are about 29, as Saturn gets back to the degree it was when you were born,” astrologer Francesca Oddie tells Stylist. Essentially, it means a time of reckoning.

“Saturn is like the strict headmaster who wants the best for us; he wants us to grow up and achieve,” Oddie explains. “If you’ve been in a job that you don’t particularly like, but you have great friends and fun weekends, you can get through your 20s just dealing with the frustration. However at the Saturn return, any frustrations become very heavy and depressing; the same goes for a relationship that was OK and had been ticking along nicely.

“Saturn returns to wake us up to our true selves. The more we are sleepwalking through life, the more painful this process will be.”