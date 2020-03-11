The idea of practicing self care is one we are very much on board with: after all, who wouldn’t want to take time for themselves to feel more whole, happy and centred?

However, it can sometimes feel a little out of reach – especially as, due to burnout, the spare hour we find between social plans, work and life admin usually involves crashing out in front of Netflix instead of meditating.

But maybe the key to unlocking a self care routine is taking the mystery out of it, and learning from normal women about what self care means for them and how they fit it into their schedules.