Over the past five months or so, I’ve woken up in the mornings feeling as if I haven’t slept at all. This has meant that each day has begun with my stress levels already climbing, and usually sped me towards bursting into angry, noisy tears of frustration at least once. With everything going on, I just haven’t felt my usual happy self.

Indeed, to quote the indomitable JRR Tolkien, it’s as if my heart and mind have been “sort of stretched, like butter scraped over too much bread.”

This morning, though, felt different. For the first time in forever, I feel different. Because, despite getting to bed later than usual (and despite being woken up at 3am by foxes clawing through the bins outside), I woke up energised and refreshed. And this, in turn, meant that I somehow found time to do that which has long seemed impossible: shower, get dressed, take the dog for a walk, make up a packed lunch, pour myself a cuppa, and tuck into a decent breakfast.