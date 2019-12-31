“I tried slow living in a remote Welsh cottage, and this is what I learned”

I’m not a surgeon, or a fire fighter, or a police officer. I know that ‘digital editor’ does not sound like the most stressful job in the world. And I know that, to quote The Devil Wears Prada, “a million girls would kill for my job” (which is fair enough, I guess – although I’ve never been one to condone murder, no matter how glamorous the reasoning).

And yet… well, my smartphone is a constant tether to the office, thanks to the group WhatsApp chats, pinging email updates, and Google alerts. Every night before bed and every morning when I wake up, I check the day’s headlines again, just to be sure that I haven’t missed “anything important” (full disclosure, here: in my eyes, the word ‘important’ covers pretty much everything from the Oscars, to a major political event, to Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter feed). Then I go through Instagram, until I’ve stared blankly at every single new photo shared by every single one of the 350 accounts I follow. And, once that’s done, I scroll again, as single-minded as any zombie, unable to quench my hunger.