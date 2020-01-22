Public Health England (PHE) launched its first national, multimedia cervical screening campaign in March, ditching the term ‘smear’ for fear that it’s off-putting. In England and Wales there was also an important change to the way screening is done, which will launch in Scotland from March.

It’s called HPV primary screening, and if you’ve been for your smear recently you probably didn’t notice any difference. The procedure for taking the sample is the same as before, but the way it’s tested in the lab has changed.

Instead of initially looking for cervical cell changes, your sample is now first tested for high-risk strains of HPV, the virus that causes almost all cervical cancers. This makes it more accurate for predicting your risk, and should reduce the number of women being needlessly referred for further treatment.

Perhaps more exciting though, are the innovations that could one day revolutionise the screening experience itself. In December an all-female team of engineers and designers in the US announced the latest iteration of their redesigned speculum, Yona.